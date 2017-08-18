Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video of Kit Harington Doing His Best Dragon Impression

A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

Forget being a Targaryen — Jon Snow might be an actual dragon.

On Thursday, Emilia Clarke shared a behind-the-scenes video of her and Kit Harington shooting the monumental scene from Game of Thrones‘ most recent episode “Eastwatch,” where Snow looked oh-so-comfortable petting Drogon.

WATCH: Game of Thrones’ Top 10 Game Changing Moments

In the hilarious clip on Clarke’s Instagram, Harington does his best dragon impersonation by waving around his arms, his cloak taking on “wings,” all to Clarke’s off-screen delight. No word on what Drogon or his brothers thought.

She wrote, “I mean, JEEEZE, one pet of a dragon and he thinks he’s one of them. 🤦‍♀️ #youknownothingjonsnow

#butyoudoknowhowtonotgetblownoffacliffingaleforsewindssotheresalwaysthat 🕺

#everypunaboutwindicanthinkofinserthere 💨”

Game of Thrones airs Sundays on HBO at 9 p.m. ET.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com