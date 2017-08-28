Maisie Williams' Game of Thrones Finale Tweet Is Everything — Plus All the Funniest Fan Reactions

WARNING: The following contains spoilers from the Game of Thrones season 7 finale, “The Dragon and the Wolf.”
After months of mounting anticipation and intense fan theorizing, the Game of Thrones season 7 finale has come and gone — and what an episode it was.
If you’re still reeling from all those plot twists and turns, you’re not alone. In fact, following Sansa and Arya Stark’s epic bait and switch on Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish, the beloved HBO series’ very own Maisie Williams took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the explosive episode, and she summed it up rather perfectly.
First, Williams, 20, retweeted a tweet she had posted in August 2016 instructing fans to begin emotionally readying themselves for season 7. Then she responded to herself with a classic J. Alexander GIF to encapsulate her pure and utter shock, simply captioning it: “U [were] so right.”
Of course, Williams wasn’t the only one weighing in on the finale. Renowned GoT enthusiast Leslie Jones was live Tweeting up a storm, and rapper T-Pain was too. Scroll down for some of their very best content, plus more hilarious fan reactions.
Happy tweeting, Thrones fans. See you next year!