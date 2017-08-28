Maisie Williams' Game of Thrones Finale Tweet Is Everything — Plus All the Funniest Fan Reactions

WARNING: The following contains spoilers from the Game of Thrones season 7 finale, “The Dragon and the Wolf.”

After months of mounting anticipation and intense fan theorizing, the Game of Thrones season 7 finale has come and gone — and what an episode it was.

If you’re still reeling from all those plot twists and turns, you’re not alone. In fact, following Sansa and Arya Stark’s epic bait and switch on Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish, the beloved HBO series’ very own Maisie Williams took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the explosive episode, and she summed it up rather perfectly.

First, Williams, 20, retweeted a tweet she had posted in August 2016 instructing fans to begin emotionally readying themselves for season 7. Then she responded to herself with a classic J. Alexander GIF to encapsulate her pure and utter shock, simply captioning it: “U [were] so right.”

Of course, Williams wasn’t the only one weighing in on the finale. Renowned GoT enthusiast Leslie Jones was live Tweeting up a storm, and rapper T-Pain was too. Scroll down for some of their very best content, plus more hilarious fan reactions.

I'm convinced Bron is from Compton!! — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 28, 2017

Hey neo nazis come to the wall want to see something real quick!! pic.twitter.com/8SQveVgnuh — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 28, 2017

Get up off yo knees bitch. It's a bit late to be cryin. You been creepin on stark women for 20 years. TAKE THIS BLADE HOE!!!! #GameOfThrones — T-Pain (@TPAIN) August 28, 2017

I need to see a pregnancy test because she gon keep bringin up this baby wit no proof. #GameOfThrones — T-Pain (@TPAIN) August 28, 2017

How much you think that hand weigh? #GameOfThrones — T-Pain (@TPAIN) August 28, 2017

Come on Danny. Drop👏🏿 dem👏🏿 draws👏🏿 — T-Pain (@TPAIN) August 28, 2017

And this is the point where you shit your pants. #GameOfThrones — T-Pain (@TPAIN) August 28, 2017

Tormund needs to check in as safe on Facebook so we know he's okay #GameofThronesFinale #ThronesYall — Azra (@Azraaaaaaaaaaa) August 28, 2017

After tonight's episode I will need approximately 3 – 5 business days to adjust and return to my normal self #GameOfThronesFinale — Rachel Herpst (@TheColorHerple) August 28, 2017

Happy tweeting, Thrones fans. See you next year!