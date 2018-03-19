Game of Thrones Star Nathalie Emmanuel Promises Final Season Will Exceed Fans' Expectations

Fans still have over a year until the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones premieres — but rest assured, it’s going to be epic.

Nathalie Emmanuel, who plays Missandei (interpreter and handmaiden to Emilia Clarke‘s Daenerys Targaryen), told Metro.co.uk that the final episode is “so great” and definitely won’t leave viewers unsatisfied.

Emmanuel, 29, also addressed concerns about the shorter, six-episode season. (Show-runners David Benioff and Dan Weiss previously explained they planned to spend a year and a half crafting the series’ final episodes in an effort to make the last hours as spectacular and satisfying as possible.)

“It definitely will not be rushed conclusion. They’ve taken the exact number of hours to tell the story they want to tell and it will be brilliant,” she said. “[Show bosses] will never leave the fans unsatisfied, they won’t leave the fans left short, it will go over and above the fans’ expectations as they do every season.”

Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei in Game of Thrones HBO

Missandei also admitted the final table read was “so emotional,” something HBO’s senior vice president of drama Francesca Orsi had previously teased.

“It was a really powerful moment in our lives and our careers,” she said at a “Best of HBO” panel in Israel earlier this month, according to Variety. “It was amazing. By the very end, everyone looked down and looked up and tears were in their eyes.”

The final season is currently in production; a 2019 premiere date has not yet been announced.