The Mother of Dragons is leaving Twitter speechless.

The Game of Thrones episode fans have been waiting for since Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) emerged from the fire with her three dragons arrived Sunday in “The Spoils of War.” After multiple losses in her war against Cersei (Lena Headey) for control of Westeros, Dany stopped listening to her advisers and rode Drogon into battle against Lannister forces.

And the result was a terrifying spectacle the likes of which has never before been seen on TV.

Twitter is known for its witty commentary during episode airings, but Drogon’s fiery domination of the enemy left social media users letting GIFs and one-word posts in response to the epic scene.

Me watching the last 10 minutes of #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/aWSk5QkZYI — WhippetRun (@WhippetRun) August 7, 2017

The Spoils of War 🦁🔥🐉 #GameOfThrones, Rooting for someone else every 2 seconds pic.twitter.com/lvydaKmMsn — Fernando Gonzalez (@BosttonKiddd) August 7, 2017

Jaime Lannister: We can hold them off. Dragon: RECLAIMING MY TIME #GameOfThrones — Ziwe (@ziwe) August 7, 2017

Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and his men were caught off-guard when they heard a group of Dothraki riding towards them, but the brother of Cersei thought they could hold them off — until Dany flew in on her dragon.

Despite a blow from a giant crossbow manned by Bronn (Jerome Flynn), Drogon burned the majority of the Lannister soldiers and nearly took out Jaime, who was thrown off his horse by an unidentified ally just before being taken out by the dragon himself.

But Jaime is not out of the woods yet. The episode ended with Tyrion’s brother sinking in a river wearing heavy armor.

Clarke shared a photo from the HBO hit’s set on Instagram with fellow actor Kit Harrington, who plays Jon Snow.

“Wait….. did I NOT tell you guys?! Um yeah,” she captioned the selfie. “Now if he’d only bend the bloody knee there’ll be no problems…..”

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.