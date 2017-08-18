Will Jon Snow Survive Beyond the Wall? Looking Ahead to Game of Thrones Episode 6

Six seasons later, winter is no longer “coming” — it’s officially here.

Last Sunday’s episode of Game of Thrones ended on an epic cliffhanger as Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and his motley crew embarked on their next adventure north of the Wall. Their goal, of course, is to bring back some form of evidence to prove to Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) that White Walkers do actually exist — and that they are the real enemies the people of Westeros need to focus on taking down.

“Death is the enemy — the first enemy, and the last,” says Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer) in a preview at the upcoming episode 6, “Beyond the Wall.”

“The enemy always wins,” he adds ominously. “And we still need to fight him.”

Between glimpses of clashing swords, breathless sprints and the Night King’s chilling stare, we certainly aren’t expecting an easy fight — which begs two questions for Thrones fans: One, will Jon and his crew make it back alive, and if they do, will they be successful in bringing back any evidence of the danger that looms beyond the wall?

Well, we’ll have to wait and see to find out, but in case you were curious about what it was like shooting all those scenes in the freezing cold, it was just as miserable as it looks — especially because, as fans know, the actors are never wearing hats or headgear.

“I was asking for one!” Harington, 30, recently told The New York Times. “I wanted a hat when we were shooting in Iceland. We’ve had endless conversations about it. It’s been a big, big question in Thrones, about when they’re up North, whether they wear headgear or not. It seems ridiculous in cold climates not to have your head protected.”

“But it’s a decision they made a long time ago, the decision that we need to see faces more than heads being warm,” he explained. “It’s very difficult when you’re filming people in that environment, to differentiate between people’s faces. I think they decided that was the most important thing. But trust me, no one wants a hat more than me.”

Game of Thrones airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on HBO.