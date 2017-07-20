Strong Twitter Backlash Against Game of Thrones Creators' New Series in Which Slavery Remains Legal

Skepticism is higher than Ser Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane.

On Wednesday, David Benioff and Dan Weiss, the Emmy-winning creators, writers, and producers behind Game of Thrones, announced the synopsis of their newly greenlit HBO series, Confederate.

The forthcoming show “chronicles the events leading to the Third American Civil War. The series takes place in an alternate timeline, where the southern states have successfully seceded from the Union, giving rise to a nation in which slavery remains legal and has evolved into a modern institution,” according to HBO’s press release, obtained by Entertainment Weekly.

Confederate will follow characters on both sides of the Mason-Dixon Demilitarized Zone: freedom fighters, slave hunters, politicians, abolitionists, journalists, the executives of a slave-holding conglomerate and the families of people in their thrall.

But Benioff and Weiss’ new project was met with backlash on social media, specifically Twitter.

GoT is a fantasy show, I don't think I want a reproduction of actual history that deals with sex/violence along the same aesthetic lines. — Mazel Tov Cocktail (@AdamSerwer) July 19, 2017

ya mcm greenlit a show about slavery to the folks behind pic.twitter.com/IW01HUkjGY — denmark finessey (@MelvinBackman) July 19, 2017

The writers of a fantasy show with no black people cant wait to write a fantasy show where the black roles are… slaves — Ira Madison III (@ira) July 19, 2017

I don't know how you keep your sanity in a society so crazy it's still having public slavery fantasies. I really don't. Maybe you can't. — ❤️ (@umairh) July 19, 2017

Feels like HBO should greenlight my show, in which the African slave trade never existed, as parity: https://t.co/kE50GNSwvO — Marc Bernardin (@marcbernardin) July 19, 2017

And the idea of an alternate reality in which the Confederacy won the Civil War provoked some strong feelings.

instead of a show about slaves what about a show where michelle obama tells us everything is going to be ok for an hour every sunday — Ziwe (@ziwe) July 19, 2017

Game of thrones just got called out for not having enough diversity and then the writers came up with #Confederate pic.twitter.com/IgbkYQToux — Adrienne Pegasus 🦄 (@MissAP) July 20, 2017

Me, watching twitter implode to the sound of HBO's #Confederate announcement pic.twitter.com/m2mmDeG0BR — Zach the Youngblood (@applezachintosh) July 19, 2017

What If Th South Won-Greenlit

What If Nazis Won-Greenlit

What abt Women Slaves -Greenlit

What If Harriet Tu- nah fam https://t.co/naAKg6Cq6N — Joshua Idehen (@BeninCitizen) July 19, 2017

Benioff and Weiss will serve as showrunners on Confederate, and Nichelle Tramble Spellman and Malcolm Spellman, who are both African-American, will executive produce. Carolyn Strauss and Bernadette Caulfield will also serve as executive producers.

“There won’t be dragons or White Walkers in this series, but we are creating a world, and we couldn’t imagine better partners in world-building than Nichelle and Malcolm, who have impressed us for a long time with their wit, their imagination and their Scrabble-playing skills,” Benioff and Weiss said in their joint statement, adding: “We have discussed Confederate for years, originally as a concept for a feature film. But our experience on Thrones has convinced us that no one provides a bigger, better storytelling canvas than HBO.”

Production on Confederate will begin following the final season of Game of Thrones, which currently doesn’t have an air date (late 2018 and 2019 are both possible).