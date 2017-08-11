Will Jaime Lannister Survive? Looking Ahead to Game of Thrones Episode 5

As Game of Thrones audiences anxiously await episode 5, questions surrounding the HBO medieval fantasy series are increasing.

The first few episodes of the new season have kept fans at the edge of their seats, especially now that war has officially begun between Cersei Lannister and Daenerys Targaryen.

Now, in a look at the upcoming episode, Daenerys makes her mark by bombarding the Lannister soldiers in the fiery loot train attack. However, one question has been on everyone’s minds: Will Jaime Lannister make it to episode 5?

The Spoils of War ended with Jaime running to kill Daenerys. And right as her dragon poised to take the Lord Commander out, someone pushed him out of the way.

If he does make it to the next episode, will Jaime turn against his twin sister?

“I think he’s getting to the place where he’s questioning: What’s the point of all this?” Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (who plays Jaime) recently told the New York Times. “The times when he functions the best is when he has a purpose, when he’s on a battlefield.”

Games of Thrones airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on HBO.