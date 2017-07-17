EMILIA CLARKE

Clarke, 30, joined the series as a relative newcomer to acting, but will certainly leave it with serious star power. As badass heir-to-the-Iron-Throne Daenerys Targaryen, the actress has supplied some of GoT's most jaw-droppingly empowering moments. The actress is the face of a new Dolce & Gabbana perfume, and she has a top-secret role in an upcoming Star Wars film. Her career trajectory leaves little room for revisiting her GoT role after its end. "I have no doubt there'll be prequels and sequels and who knows what else," she recently told Rolling Stone. "But I am doing one more season. And then that'll be it."