MAISIE WILLIAMS
Game of Thrones' first season premiered in 2011, two days after Williams turned 14. Aside from killing it (literally) as fan favorite Arya Stark — her first-ever role — Williams, 20, also found a close friendship with costar Sophie Turner. The two achieved best friend goals when they wore matching Halloween costumes last fall, and even got identical tattoos. Williams is optimistic for her life post-GoT. "It's quite exciting that the show's coming to an end," she told TIME. "It's a time to look quite positively at the future and really try to shape my career without being tied to anything."
EMILIA CLARKE
Clarke, 30, joined the series as a relative newcomer to acting, but will certainly leave it with serious star power. As badass heir-to-the-Iron-Throne Daenerys Targaryen, the actress has supplied some of GoT's most jaw-droppingly empowering moments. The actress is the face of a new Dolce & Gabbana perfume, and she has a top-secret role in an upcoming Star Wars film. Her career trajectory leaves little room for revisiting her GoT role after its end. "I have no doubt there'll be prequels and sequels and who knows what else," she recently told Rolling Stone. "But I am doing one more season. And then that'll be it."
SOPHIE TURNER
Turner, 21, has cultivated a second family out of her GoT castmates since she started as a teenager. "I feel like I have the world's biggest family," she told PEOPLE. "The support system has been the greatest thing for me.” The X-Men star, who is currently dating musician Joe Jonas, 27, says growing up on the graphic HBO series was her "sex education." "The first time I ever found out about oral sex was from reading the script," she told the U.K.'s Sunday Times. "I was like ... 'Wow! People do that? That's fascinating!' "
KIT HARINGTON
Not only has GoT made Harington, 30, part of the most talked-about cliffhanger in television history, but the show also brought him a significant other: Harington translated his on-screen romance with costar Rose Leslie, 30, off camera, walking red carpets with her and taking her on adorable dates.
NIKOLAJ COSTER-WALDAU
Danish actor Coster-Waldau, who turns 47 later this month, refuses to let his two daughters, Philippa and Safina, watch GoT — understandable since his character Jaime Lannister is an incestuous back-stabber. "Work is work. It's not something we sit down and enjoy," he told the New York Post. "For my kids, it's just weird to see your father make out with another woman. It's not cool." Since season one, Coster-Waldau has starred in films alongside Tom Cruise, Gerard Butler and Kate Upton.
PETER DINKLAGE
Dinklage, 48, has picked up an Emmy nomination for each GoT season so far for his role as ridiculed royal Tyrion Lannister, taking home the statue twice. His iconic GoT role also inspired an uncanny wax figure of the star, and some hilariously quotable memes. Dinklage is currently awaiting the arrival of his second child with wife Erica Schmidt.
LENA HEADEY
The woman behind the villain fans love to hate, Heady, 43, recently revealed she suffered from postpartum depression while filming the first season of GoT. "I did the first year [on GoT] in that space, figuring out motherhood and going through a weird time personally," she told The EDIT. "It was tricky." Heady gave birth to her son Wylie, now 7, shortly before shooting GoT and establishing her cold-hearted character Cersei Lannister.
Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on HBO.