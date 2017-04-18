Gabrielle Union’s New Book Will Reflect on ‘The Good, the Bad, and the WTF’ — See the Cover Here!

Gabrielle Union plays a hard-hitting news anchor in BET’s Being Mary Jane, and in her upcoming book, We’re Going To Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated, and True, she’ll reveal how fierce (and funny) she’s had to be in her own life.

“Throughout my life, I’ve often wondered aloud ‘How the hell did I end up here? Why me?’ ” the 44-year-old actress said. “Not sure I’ve ever found all the answers to those questions, but in this book I share my journey … the good, the bad, and the WTF. You will definitely need more wine for this one.”

PEOPLE has the exclusive cover reveal for the book, which will be released in October and is formatted as a series of essays. It will feature personal stories and reflections on a range of topics that continue to define the contemporary landscape: sexuality, womanhood, friendship, race, marriage, and beauty. These aren’t surprising topics for Union, who recently spoke out in support of Planned Parenthood and is forthright about her relationship with her husband, NBA star Dwyane Wade.

“Reading Gabrielle Union’s writing is like spending time with that friend who asks the tough questions, makes you examine your own choices, tells tales on herself and makes you laugh until your stomach hurts,” said Carrie Thornton, editorial director of Dey Street Books, the imprint handling the book.

For fans, the book promises the same candidness and humor that made Union a star in the first place, and offers her personal take on what it means to be a “modern woman.”

We’re Going To Need More Wine will be released on Oct. 17.