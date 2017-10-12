Gabrielle Union Reveals Being Mary Jane Is Ending in 2018 with a Movie: 'We Are Humbled'

It’s almost the end of the road for Being Mary Jane.

The Gabrielle Union series’ recently concluded fourth season will now also serve as its final season, as BET confirmed to EW on Wednesday that the network has ordered a two-hour finale film to air in 2018. It’s an appropriate decision in many ways, since Being Mary Jane originated as a movie-length backdoor pilot in 2013, launching from that highly successful premiere to four well-received seasons.

“Being Mary Jane has been a landmark series not only for BET, but for African-American women around the world who saw themselves in Mary Jane, her family, friends, and coworkers. From the captivating storytelling, to the richly complex characters, to the powerful issues tackled on the series, we remain immensely proud,” Connie Orlando, EVP and Head of Programming for BET Networks, said in a statement. “We are grateful to the cast and creators of Being Mary Jane, who have worked tirelessly to bring this world to vivid life over the past four seasons. We also thank the many loyal viewers whose hearts and minds were captured every week, and kept Mary Jane trending worldwide. We look forward to closing out Mary Jane’s journey with a series finale that is sure to blow fans away!”

Union starred in the series as Pauletta “Mary Jane” Patterson, a successful TV news anchor juggling family, work, and other commitments. She posted an emotional Instagram about the news, writing, “We have all worked so tirelessly to bring you a show that we could be proud to be a part of. Mary Jane has become my favorite character. We’ve screwed up together, laughed together, evolved together, and raised hell together. I love all her imperfections, and through playing her I became more forgiving of others who are imperfect and on the journey of self discovery and improvement.”

“We watched her struggle with relationships with both men and women, and we watched her finally start to get her shit together,” she added. “But the journey isn’t over yet. We, as a Being Mary Jane family, cannot wait to bring you this final 2 hour series finale movie that will answer all your questions about each and every character. More than anything, however, we want to thank you with every fiber of our being for faithfully watching the show and supporting our work… from the actors, writers, producers, directors and enormous crew over the years, we are humbled and we remain grateful. Thank you!”

Being Mary Jane has been a consistent critical hit for BET while also performing strongly in the overall ratings. Showrunner and creator Mara Brock Akil departed the show alongside her husband and executive producer Salim Akil last year; Erica Shelton Kodish ran season 4, but recently left for a development deal with CBS.

Union is set to return for the finale film, but no other cast or creative information has been confirmed.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com