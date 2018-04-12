Why Gabrielle Union Says She Isn't 'Involved' in the Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Gabrielle Union doesn’t want — and didn’t play — any part in the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

After the Being Mary Jane actress, 45, was spotted in the background of footage of Thompson and the woman he allegedly cheated on Khloé Kardashian with — days before the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star welcomed her first child, a baby girl, on Thursday with the NBA player — she’s asserting that she “ain’t involved” in the drama.

Earlier this week, photos and videos surfaced of NBA player Thompson allegedly getting close to an unidentified woman at an N.Y.C. lounge over the weekend. TMZ also posted footage recorded in October 2017 allegedly depicting Thompson kissing one woman while a different woman groped him at the Darna hookah lounge outside of Washington D.C.

The Shade Room also posted photos of a woman who was seen with Thompson, and Union was snapped being in the background of the images.

“Meanwhile, #GabrielleUnion was spotted minding her business in the background of the footage of [Tristan Thompson] & his side piece, but inquiring minds want to know — what’s the tea sis?” the Instagram account captioned the series of photos, which included a smiling Union, 45.

“Don’t know her. Didnt see her. I was enjoying my night with my mama and aunt,” Union, who is married to Dwyane Wade, wrote in the comments section, according to a screenshot captured by The Shade Room. “We ain’t involved n this.”

E! News first spotted Union’s response.

Watch the full special Born Kardashian streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Although Kardashian had always intended to raise her little one in Cleveland, Ohio, the city that her NBA boyfriend has made his home as he plays for the Cavaliers, news of his alleged infidelities during her pregnancy have changed that plan, a source told PEOPLE.

The source said that Kardashian’s team is in Ohio and already preparing to fly the reality star and her newborn daughter via private plane back to Los Angeles, where her famous family lives.

WATCH: Khloé Kardashian Probably Won’t Leave Tristan Thompson, Source Says: ‘She’s a Hopeless Romantic’

Mom Kris Jenner, 62, flew from Los Angeles to Cleveland, Ohio (where Kardashian has been nesting in the home she shares with Thompson), to be by her daughter’s side for the birth, and a source told PEOPLE on Wednesday that sister Kim Kardashian West was also en route.

“The goal is to get Khloé out of there as fast as they can without jeopardizing the safety of the baby after she’s arrived,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “Khloé just wants to be home.”

Although their future together is uncertain, an insider previously said that she’s likely to stay with the father of her newborn child.

“She’s a hopeless romantic and she’ll try to make this work. She tried forever to make it work with Lamar [Odom]. She’s having a child with Tristan, and she’s going to try to rebuild this,” the source said.

And a source recently confirmed that she has “basically already forgiven” her man.

“Khloé is feeling nothing but happiness right now. She is head over heels in love with her little girl—she is just consumed with love. Absolutely nothing else matters,”the source said.