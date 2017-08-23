Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Land In Hot Water With Security While Trying to Take the Ultimate Anniversary Snap

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade were having the best time — until security stepped in.

The couple were in Mykonos, Greece, with Union, 44, sitting astride her NBA star husband’s shoulders trying to get a sexy photograph.

But security was not as impressed, with a video capturing the moment two guards from the seaside bar intervened.

“When they don’t want you to be great… #WadeWorldTour #Summer2017 #mykonos,” the actress wrote in the caption of the video which she shared to Instagram on Tuesday.

Their vacation comes close to their three year wedding anniversary. The pair married on Aug. 30, 2014, in Miami, Florida.

Union has been busy promoting her new clothing line by New York and Company, which she’s been flaunting on her Instagram page while on vacation in Greece.

“Even in Greece… @nyandcompany #GabUnionNYC I love a wide leg pant and a good robe,” she wrote in the caption.

The Being Mary Jane actress opened up to PEOPLE in January about being married to Wade, 35.

“He’s my best friend,” she said. “All we do is laugh when we’re together.”

The couple’s family includes Union’s stepsons Zaire Blessing, 14, Zion Malachi Airamis, 9, Xavier Zechariah, 3, as well as Wade’s teenage nephew, Dahveon.