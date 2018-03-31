Sun's Out! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Show Off Their Rock-Hard Beach Bodies in Miami

Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwyane Wade are soaking up the sun in Miami!

While enjoying some quality time together at their home on Friday, the 45-year-old actress and the NBA star, 36, showed off their beach bodies.

“Home 🌴🌴🌴👫🏾 @dwyanewade #miamiliving🌴,” she captioned a sunny snap of the pair posing together.

Union also spoke about how happy she was to be back in Miami, detailing all the things she misses the most when she has to travel for work.

“When people say, what do you miss most,” she said in a video on her Instagram Stories, before trailing off and gesturing at the picturesque view behind her.

“I love being home! I love being home!” she added, before sharing a photo of another lovely sight — her husband’s toned physique.

The couple married in August 2014, and although the Being Mary Jane star previously told PEOPLE that she had “never wanted kids,” her feelings changed after becoming a stepmom.

Alongside her husband, Union has helped raise three boys: Wade’s nephew Dahveon Morris and sons from a previous marriage: Zion, 10, and Zaire, 16 (Wade’s third son Xavier, 4 — who was conceived with another woman while Wade and Union were broken up — lives with his mother).

But despite having a trim physique, Union previously revealed she’s not the biggest fan of working out — the only reason why she goes to the gym at all is to avoid the body shamers.

“Knowing that there are people who cannot wait to circle your fat and draw an arrow to it keeps me in the gym,” she previously told Health. “So between fearing health issues and fearing ‘Stars, they’re just like us! Look at their cellulite!’ — that keeps me in the gym.”

“Then when I get in there, I get competitive and won’t leave. I basically have the Olympics happening in my mind with strangers. They don’t realize we’re competing, but I usually take gold. Mainly because they’ve left,” she added.