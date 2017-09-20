It’s hard not to get jealous of John Stamos, considering the 54-year-old is pretty much aging in reverse.

So when PEOPLE Now caught up with Bob Saget and a few more Fuller House stars ahead of the season 3 premiere this week, we had to ask about their costar — and while Saget has no problem showing off their bromance now, it wasn’t actually love at first sight.

“The first four years, John and I didn’t get along that well,” confessed Saget, 61, of shooting the original Full House, which ran from 1987 to 1995.

“I was a comic, I was married, and John was a teen idol that had gone on to be a really good actor,” he said. “We both learned a lot from his acting chops. He had different ladies trampsing through the —”

“Trampsing?!” interrupted Candace Cameron Bure as the rest of the group roared with laughter. “What is happening with this interview?

“Sorry, traipsing,” Saget said. “But they were tramps.”

“So the first four years of the old show we weren’t as close,” he added. “But then we became like brothers.”

As for the secret to Stamos’ perfect head of hair?

“He goes through phases where the hair does not get washed, by the way,” Saget revealed. “And I think that’s part of the secret — sometimes it has its own self-grease.”

“His nickname is Mud,” Dave Coulier added. “Back in the day when we would do scenes, we would always slap each other in the head and one day my fingers got caught in his hair. I was like, ‘Man, you put this stuff in thick — it’s like mud.’ And it just stuck.”

Season 3 of Fuller House premieres Friday on Netflix.