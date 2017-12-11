Fuller House Season 3 Trailer Teases an Engagement & Pregnancy: It's 'Going to Blow Your Mind!'

Fuller House is “going to blow your mind!”

On Dec. 22, the family comedy returns to Netflix for the second half of season 3 — and PEOPLE has the exclusive sneak peek at the trailer featuring Full House original cast members, including D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), Kimmy (Andrea Barber), Joey (Dave Coulier), Becky (Lori Loughlin), Jesse (John Stamos) and Danny (Bob Saget).

When the latter half of the third season drops, fans will see the majority of their favorite characters travel around the globe together and take on Tokyo, Japan.

Audiences are also guaranteed to see lots of hugs, original dance numbers, cute babies with dogs, the possibility of a pregnancy — “My oven is preheated and easy-baked. We’re getting pregnant,” Kimmy tells Stephanie before hugging Danny, whom she refers to as “grandpa” — D.J.’s proposal and lots of love (and smooches!).

The second half of Fuller House season 3 returns Dec. 22 on Netflix.