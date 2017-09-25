Aw, Nuts! Fuller House Creator Has Officially 'Given Up' on Olsen Twins Appearance

In the words of Michelle Tanner herself, aw nuts!

With another season of the Netflix-revived Fuller House currently streaming, the much-discussed absence of the Olsen twins is once again on fans’ minds. Unfortunately, series creator Jeff Franklin says it’s pretty unlikely that either Mary-Kate or Ashley will ever reprise their shared role on the beloved sitcom.

“Personally, I’ve given up asking them,” Franklin told TVLine. “The door is open, but I’m not going to be calling them anymore to invite them. They just don’t seem interested in coming.”

“It’s been three years of invitations, so they know the door is open,” he added. “It’s up to them to decide if they want to come play or not.”

Seasons 1 and 2 of the reboot alluded to Michelle’s absence, making several shoutouts to the twins who took turns playing the youngest of Danny Tanner’s daughters. But according to the outlet, there are no such mentions in the most recent season 3, the first half of which dropped Friday.

Mary-Kate and Ashley, 31, are the only series regulars from the original Full House (which ran from 1987-95) who have not returned to visit the Tanner home.

#NetflixandHug Who's watching? #FullerHouse S3 #SayMyName A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Sep 24, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

The reboot is now on its third season — and if the cast has any say, it won’t be ending anytime soon.

“One day it will just be Fullest House,” Bob Saget recently joked to PEOPLE Now. “It will just be me in an urn by the window.”

Part one of Fuller House season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.