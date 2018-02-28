Fuller House Creator Fired After Reported Complaints of Inappropriate Behavior

Fuller House creator and showrunner Jeff Franklin will no longer be a part of the Netflix sitcom, EW has confirmed. His firing follows reported complaints about his behavior in the writers’ room.

Franklin, who created Full House and the sequel series Fuller House, has been accused of being verbally abusive and making inappropriate statements in the writers’ room and on set, according to Variety, which first reported the news.

Representatives for Fuller did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

As a result of the allegations, Franklin, is out as Fuller House‘s showrunner and Warner Bros. TV, which produces the series, has declined to renew the veteran TV writer’s production deal.

“We are not renewing Jeff Franklin’s production deal and he will no longer be working on Fuller House,” Warner Bros. TV said in a statement.

In a separate statement, a Netflix spokesperson said, “Fuller House will return for a fourth season, as planned. We hope to go into production in the next few months.”

Fuller House was renewed in January for season 4.