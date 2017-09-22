The Cast of Fuller House Reflects On How They've Changed Since the Original Series

A different generation is now ruling the roost on Fuller House — and it’s going just fine.

In a recent sit-down with PEOPLE Now, the cast reflected on how they’ve changed since starring on the original Full House, which ran from 1987 to 1995.

“We had heavy life experiences — all of us, John [Stamos], Dave [Coulier] and myself — had a lot of family stuff,” explained Bob Saget, 61. “A lot of good things, a lot of difficult things and they’ve also grown through life.”

“As you get older, you go through stuff,” he continued. “And they’ve realized who they are, and they’ve realized how to get through life and they put out a lot of love and that’s why I think the show is what it is.”

Coulier also praises the women of the show — Andrea Barber, Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure — for embracing the show’s comedic elements that he, Saget and Stamos once handled.

“They tackle the comedy on the show now with a certain flair, a certain reckless abandon,” said Coulier. “They do physical comedy so well now, and I think it’s because — and this is my own theory, and I’ve never said this to you guys — because they’ve been moms and they’ve changed diapers and they’ve done all the things that you do with kids and you grow with your kids and your family.”

He continued, gushing, “but their comedy has gotten better and better and better — and especially the physical comedy.”

The reboot is now on it’s third season — and if the cast has any say, it won’t be ending anytime soon.

“One day it will just be Fullest House,” joked Saget. “It will just be me in an urn by the window.”

Fuller House season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.