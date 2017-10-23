The Fuller House Stars (and an Adorable Rescue Dog) Head to Hallmark for the Holidays!

Second only to Santa, Hallmark is taking another step to prove they own the Christmas season.

Candace Cameron Bure and Lori Loughlin have long been mainstays on the Hallmark Channel during the holiday season, but now the cable network has welcomed their Fuller House costar Jodie Sweetin into the mix.

“I was very excited for Jodie to do a Christmas movie this year,” Bure, 41, tells PEOPLE. “Lori and I had been talking to Hallmark and said Jodie would be perfect for one, so I’m thrilled it happened.”

Sweetin will star in Finding Santa on the Hallmark Channel Nov. 24.

RELATED VIDEO: Fuller House Cast Opens Up About How They’ve Changed Since ‘Full House’ Launched 30 Years Ago

“It’s been so amazing to get into the Christmas spirit so early this year,” Sweetin, 35, says of filming the TV movie, which is just one of 31 new original movies that will air as part of the Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas and/or Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Most Wonderful Movies of Christmas. “These are the kinds of movies I love to watch every year, so to be a part of one has been really special.”

But Bure didn’t stop at getting her on-screen family involved with Hallmark for the holidays. Her daughter Natasha, 19, will be starring with her in the upcoming Hallmark Channel movie Switched for Christmas (airing Nov. 26).

“I made it a point to be a costar and not a mom when we were filming,” says Bure, who plays twins in the TV movie. “It was really important to me to make sure I let the director do their job and not give Natasha any acting notes. I did make sure she understood the technical aspects of what was going on during filming because I think that kind of stuff is really important for any newer actor to learn. It makes their jobs easier in the future.”

Bure and her daughter also share the screen with Happy, a Jack Russell terrier mix who was adopted by Crown Media Family Networks’ CEO Bill Abbott and has become the face of Hallmark.

“I feel like I got the big star name. He really is adorable,” Bure says of Happy. “I love that they promote adoption so much throughout their whole channel, too.”

To get the Hallmark audience in the holiday spirit, Bure filmed a special with Sweetin and Loughlin, 53, to preview their upcoming movies.

“They are really some of my best friends and my closest friends, really, in life,” Bure says of her Fuller House costars. “I’ve known them for so long and we spend so much time together outside of work, so when we work together it’s even better.”