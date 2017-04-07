'I'll Be Lovin' You Forever': Candace Cameron Bure's Fuller House Family Celebrates Her 41st Birthday with Heartfelt Messages

Candace Cameron Bure is feeling the love from her Fuller House family!

In celebration of the actress’ 41st birthday on Thursday, the cast of the Full House spin-off posted social media tributes in her honor.

Lori Loughlin, Dave Coulier, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber each took to Instagram to celebrate the mother of three, who stars as D.J. Tanner-Fuller on the Netflix series.

“Happy Birthday my beautiful friend. I love you,” Loughlin (Aunt Becky) captioned a photo of the duo.

Happy Birthday my beautiful friend. I love you. 😘😕🎉 A post shared by Lori Loughlin (@loriloughlin) on Apr 6, 2017 at 5:12am PDT

Bure’s on-camera sister, Sweetin (Stephanie Tanner), also shared an adorable photo of the pair on set: “To the best TV sister anyone could ask for! I love you and hope you have an amazing birthday!! Here’s to many more years of celebrating together! Love you @candacecbure !! Xoxo.”

To the best TV sister anyone could ask for! I love you and hope you have an amazing birthday!! Here's to many more years of celebrating together! Love you @candacecbure !! Xoxo A post shared by Jodie Sweetin (@jodiesweetin) on Apr 6, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

Barber (Kimmy Gibler), too, posted on social media in Bure’s honor. “I’ll be lovin’ you forever, girl! Happy Birthday, @candacecbure!” she captioned the image.

I'll be lovin' you forever, girl! 😉❤ Happy Birthday, @candacecbure! 🎂🎉🎈 A post shared by Andrea Barber (@andreabarber) on Apr 6, 2017 at 7:10am PDT

Coulier (uncle Joey), additionally took to the social media app to send birthday wishes to his on-camera niece. “Happy birthday @candacecbure – I love hearing your laugh. I couldn’t love you more.#happybirthday.”

Happy birthday @candacecbure – I love hearing your laugh. I couldn't love you more. ❤#happybirthday A post shared by Dave Coulier (@dcoulier) on Apr 6, 2017 at 5:53am PDT

FROM COINAGE: The True Cost of Famous TV Apartments

But it was a member of Bure’s real-life family who made her cry on her birthday. The actress shared a photo of the flowers and heartfelt card that her daughter, Natasha, gifted her. “You know how to make mama cry @natashabure I [heart] You,” Bure wrote on Instagram.

You know how to make mama cry @natashabure I 💛You A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Apr 6, 2017 at 2:51pm PDT

In February, the Dancing with the Stars alum told PEOPLE that she is in the best shape of her life thanks to her commitment to working out.

“I feel the most fit and strong that I’ve ever felt in my life,” Bure told PEOPLE. “What keeps me on track is that I want to feel good and have a long life with my husband [Valeri Bure, 42] and kids [daughter Natasha, 18, and sons Lev, 16, and Maksim, 15].”

As she ages, Bure is focused on keeping her body properly fueled and healthy.

“I feel a real sense of accomplishment about what my body can still do, and I want to keep it in shape and keep it strong for so many years that are ahead of me,” she said. “You kind of take your body for granted when you’re younger, so the older I get the prouder I am of the things I’m able to do with it.”