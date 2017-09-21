Fuller House Star Andrea Barber Catches Her 13-Year-Old Son Binge-Watching the Netflix Reboot

Andrea Barber says her 13-year-old son won’t publicly admit to being a Fuller House fan, but what he does in his room suggests that’s not the truth.

When Barber, who portrays Kimmy Gibbler on the show, was asked during a PEOPLE Now interview what her son thinks about his mom starring in the show, she replied, “I have a 13-year-old son, so he won’t admit that this is cool.”

“His friends all think it’s cool, but he’s mortified by anything I do on-screen or off-screen,” Barber, 41, continued. “But I will catch him in his room binge-watching the show. He’s a closet fan.”

Not all of the casts’ children keep their appreciation of their actress moms on the down-low.

“My daughters are very excited about it,” said Jodie Sweetin, who portrays Stephanie Tanner.

“And my littlest one, I was in the grocery store the other day and she was like, ‘Mommy, why are people freaking out that you’re here?’ ” Sweetin, 35, continued. “I go, ‘Why, baby?’ It didn’t even occur to me. She goes, ‘Because you’re super famous.’ “

“And I was like, ‘Oh baby I’m not super famous,’ and she goes, ‘All my friends know who you are.’ She was like whispering this to me,” the actress added. “She’s like, ‘All my friends know who you are, you’re really famous, mommy.’ It was really cute. I was like, ‘Yeah, just pick out the potato chips, let’s go.’ ”

Part 1 of Fuller House season 3 will be available to stream on Netflix starting Sept. 22.