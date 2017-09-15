Fuller House Celebrates 30 Years with New Season 3 Trailer

It’s been 30 years since Full House premiered, introducing us to the Tanners and the rest of their wacky family. To celebrate the anniversary, spin-off Fuller House is debuting its third season this month, and the first trailer — featuring the three leads (Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and Andrea Barber) reminiscing about their time in their San Francisco home — is here.

“Usually, when you’re still living in your parents’ house after 30 years, you’d be considered a bunch of losers,” Kimmy (Barber) notes as D.J. (Cameron Bure) gets sentimental. “But we don’t pay rent, so we’re winners,” Stephanie (Sweetin) adds.

Although they’re in the same place, a few things are different: For one, D.J. is going to be a bridesmaid… in Steve’s wedding… in Japan.

“You do know there’s a really nice Benihana right around the corner?” Stephanie asks when they make the announcement.

Uncle Jesse (John Stamos), Danny (Bob Saget), and Uncle Joey (Dave Coulier) also make appearances.

Season 3 premieres on Netflix Sept. 22.

