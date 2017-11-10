TV
Bob Saget Is Engaged to Kelly Rizzo, Plus More of the Full House Cast's Real-Life Loves
The Full House patriarch is the latest cast member to get engaged IRL
BOB SAGET & KELLY RIZZO
In November 2017, Saget announced he'd proposed to TV host Rizzo, whom he met in 2015. The Full House star, who was previously married and shares three grown daughters with ex-wife Sherri Kramer, was convinced he wouldn't find love the second time around. "I didn’t think I'd have a relationship again," he told Closer Weekly. "I was kind of in that 'just work, make people happy and take care of your kids until they're 90' mindset." But all of that changed when Saget met the 38-year-old Eat Travel Rock host. "My daughters love her! She's a remarkable person, and she’s really talented ... I'm happier today, and I'm the youngest 61-year-old I know!"
JOHN STAMOS & CAITLIN MCHUGH
After nearly two years of dating, Stamos, 54, took his relationship with model-actress McHugh, 31, to the next level with a proposal straight out of a Disney movie. "I've been waiting for the perfect girl for over a decade and she walked into my life," Stamos, who was married to Rebecca Romijn from 1998 to 2005, told PEOPLE. "I mean everybody knows that I've always loved family, and I wanted to have a family some day and get married again, and everyone's like, 'Why don't you just do it!? Why don't you just do it!?' "
"Everybody thinks it's so easy. The hard part was me," explained Stamos. "Like I wasn't the best me. I was ready, but no one as perfect as Caitlin — a true, pure beautiful person inside — would’ve never gone for the old me, a few years ago."
DAVE COULIER & MELISSA BRING
Coulier, 58, married Los Angeles-based photographer and producer Bring, 34, in a 2014 ceremony that was attended by his Full House costars. "Melissa has been, truly, my best friend for nine years," Coulier told PEOPLE in announcing their engagement. "We simply thought we would just make it a lifetime. I can't wait." Coulier is dad to Luc, his adult son from a previous marriage to Jayne Modean.
LORI LOUGHLIN & MOSSIMO GIANNULLI
Despite Full House fans shipping Loughlin's Aunt Becky and Stamos's Uncle Jesse through the years, Loughlin, 53, has been happily married to fashion designer Giannulli, 54, for more than 16 years. The pair share teenage daughters Olivia and Isabella.
"I don't post many pictures of my own husband on Instagram because every time I do, I get a bunch of comments saying, 'You should have married John Stamos,' " she told PEOPLE, adding that Giannulli "commented on my Instagram, 'I agree – she should have!' "
CANDACE CAMERON & VALERI BURE
The Full House star, 41, opened up about her two-decades-long marriage to hockey player Bure, 43, in her book, Balancing It All: My Story of Juggling Priorities and Purpose, where she wrote about taking more of a "submissive" role in their relationship. The statement caused a bit of controversy, and prompted the actress to clarify her quotes on HuffPost Live. "Listen, I love that my man is a leader. I want him to lead and be the head of our family and those major decisions do fall on him," Cameron Bure said. "It doesn't mean I don't voice my opinion and it doesn't mean I don't have an opinion — I absolutely do but it is very difficult to have two heads of authority," the mother of three teens admitted. "It doesn't work ... And when you're competing with two heads that can pose a lot of problems or issues. So within my marriage we are equal in our importance," she said before pausing, taking a moment to carefully chose her wording, "But we are different in our performances in our marriage."
MARY-KATE OLSEN & OLIVIER SARKOZY
It's no secret 31-year-old Olsen — who, along with twin sister Ashley, starred as Michelle in Full House — and her husband of two years, Sarkozy, 48, lead a very low-key life. The pair picks their public outings carefully, they're rarely seen together and they hardly ever crack smiles for photographers. But in November 2017, the two totally mixed it up while celebrating the Minnie Muse blog relaunch in N.Y.C., where they posed for a cute cuddly pic and gave goofy grins to one another.
