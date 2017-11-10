Bob Saget Is Engaged to Kelly Rizzo, Plus More of the Full House Cast's Real-Life Loves

JOHN STAMOS & CAITLIN MCHUGH

After nearly two years of dating, Stamos, 54, took his relationship with model-actress McHugh, 31, to the next level with a proposal straight out of a Disney movie. "I've been waiting for the perfect girl for over a decade and she walked into my life," Stamos, who was married to Rebecca Romijn from 1998 to 2005, told PEOPLE. "I mean everybody knows that I've always loved family, and I wanted to have a family some day and get married again, and everyone's like, 'Why don't you just do it!? Why don't you just do it!?' "

"Everybody thinks it's so easy. The hard part was me," explained Stamos. "Like I wasn't the best me. I was ready, but no one as perfect as Caitlin — a true, pure beautiful person inside — would’ve never gone for the old me, a few years ago."