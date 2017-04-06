FROM THE PEOPLE ARCHIVES: Don Rickles on How to Survive Showbiz in Three Easy Steps

The world said goodbye to legendary comedian Don Rickles on Thursday.

“Emmy-Award winning iconic comedian Don Rickles passed away at his home Los Angeles this morning (Thursday) as a result of kidney failure. Rickles would have turned 91 on May 8. Rickles also had great success as an actor and best-selling author,” Rickles rep said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Speaking with PEOPLE in 2008, the late veteran actor revealed the three steps to survive the showbiz industry:

Ditch the Glitz

“I live a pretty normal, non-showbiz life. When I am not up onstage, I’m at home watching the Lakers or going to see movies with the wife,” said Rickles. “I never went out looking for glory.”

Stay Spontaneous

“In all my years doing this, I’ve never written down anything,” Rickles said. “My whole act is off the top of my head. To be my age and be as fast as ever is a great feeling.”

Keep Your Ego in Check, but Let Your Alter Ego Run Wild

“I just got finished doing [the voice of Toy Story’s] Mr. Potato Head for this fantastic 5-ft. doll at Disneyland. I just took the grandchildren to see it and they were mesmerized. They tell everybody that their Pop-Pop is Mr. Potato Head,” explained Rickles, who played Toy Story’s Mr. Potato Head.

Rickles, who earned an outstanding individual performance in a variety or music program Emmy for Mr. Warmth: The Don Rickles Project in 2008, is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara, their daughter, Mindy Mann, her husband, Ed, and two grandchildren: Ethan and Harrison Mann.