From Teen Stardom to This Is Us: A Look Back at Mandy Moore's Career

PIVOT TO ACTING

Moore began to shift her focus to acting in 2001, when she starred in The Princess Diaries (as a teen mean girl) alongside Anne Hathaway and Heather Matarazzo. In 2016, Moore opened up to InStyle about working with director Gary Marshall on the film. "He had no business casting me,” she said. "I was 16, I’d never done a movie before, and I didn’t know what I was doing. So I think the highlight of the film was working with him. He was the first director I worked with, and he was the loveliest."