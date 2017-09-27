From 'Fake-Trying' to Get Pregnant with her Ex to Offering to be Kim's Surrogate: Khloé Kardashian's Long Journey to Motherhood

Being a mom has always seemed to be in the back of Khloé Kardashian’s mind, but the road to motherhood hasn’t always been easy.

On Tuesday, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 33, and her NBA boyfriend, Tristan Thompson — whom she has been dating since September 2016 — will be expecting their first child together.

“Yes, Khloe and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled,” a source tells PEOPLE. “This isn’t something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it’s only been in just the past week or so that they’ve felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle. Things were complicated a bit by Kylie’s announcement as they don’t want to be seen as intruding on that moment for her but it is now reaching a point where Khloe doesn’t want to be openly lying to people, and just staying quiet isn’t going to work anymore.”

Adding, “This is something Khloe has wanted for years and years and yet it’s more than that: she didn’t want it unless she was in the right relationship for it. She never let it happen with Lamar, intentionally, and she never considered it with James or French or anyone else she has seen. But this is such a wonderful moment for her: not only is she going to be a mother, she is going to be raising a child with a man she truly loves. Everyone is over the moon for them both.”

But the journey leading up to her pregnancy was difficult, emotionally-exhausting, and frustrating at times.

In the season 9 finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kardashian admitted she “fake-tried” to get pregnant with ex-husband Lamar Odom.

“I was married, but I knew the circumstances weren’t the healthiest so I just kept pretending I was doing it,” said Kardashian, who wed Odom, 37, in 2009 after a whirlwind, month-long courtship.

“When I was doing my fertility treatments, they were more so for Lamar,” she added. “I had to stop because there was much deeper stuff that was happening in our marriage.”

Kardashian and Odom’s marriage came to an end after the former basketball player’s cheating scandal and drug relapse – causing her file for divorce in 2013.

“I knew it wasn’t the right situation to bring a child into, and I think I’ve done a lot of covering up for him — even when it made me look like I was the problem,” says Khloé in the clip. “But I was fine taking on that burden on my shoulders, because he had a lot of other deeper s— to deal with.”

Kardashian eventually moved on with rapper French Montana, but the pregnancy rumors continued to follow her.

“I feel like I’ve been pregnant for six years!” the reality star told PEOPLE in 2014. “I used to get offended, like, ‘Do I look fat today?’ or ‘Why are they saying that?’ But they just say it. Before I was like, ‘Do I have a baby bump? Is my belly sticking out?’ But no. I mean, one day the rumor will be true, I hope, but who knows? Until then, it is what it is.”

But fears of not being able to conceive continued to haunt the youngest Kardashian sister.

During last season’s KUWTK, Kim Kardashian West took her sister to her fertility specialist to explore the possibility of Khloé becoming her surrogate — where Khloé received some unsettling news about her own fertility.

After an unscheduled ultraound, the doctor informs Khloé that there are fewer follicles in her uterus for a woman her age.

“Shut the f— up,” Khloé responded. “This is definitely not all how I thought this appointment was going to go. What if I can’t get pregnant?”

But, despite the tough road, Kardashian’s dream of becoming a mom is slowly unfolding.

Kardashian’s pregnancy comes days after sources confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday that Kylie Jenner is expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend Travis Scott. She is due in February.

Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child after hiring a surrogate to help them expand their family.