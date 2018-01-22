Nope, the Trailer for the 'Desperately Requested Friends Reunion Movie' Isn't Real

Sorry Friends fans — they’ll always be there for you in reruns, but a reunion movie isn’t happening.

On Jan. 12, a conceptual “Friends: The Movie” trailer — which featured snippets of the original cast members in what appeared to be a reunion film — was uploaded to YouTube, and it has since gone viral, racking up more than 4 million views in 10 days.

Although fans of the 10-season comedy series have been hopeful the cast would reunite for a film, it isn’t happening — at least for now.

The nearly three-minute teaser trailer mashed together clips of the cast — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt Le Blanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry — from numerous on-screen projects since the series wrapped in 2004, giving audiences an idea of where a film could pick up.

Despite the video appearing to be a promo for a feature film, creators of the mock trailer clarified in the description that it’s merely a “teaser trailer concept for the rumored and desperately requested friends reunion movie.”

“Friends The Movie is both, a continuation and finale to the hit TV series Friends,” the YouTube description continues. “This picks up a few years where the final season left off with Ben and Emma grown up. Mike and Phoebe have trouble with marriage, Monica and Chandler are getting a divorce, Joey couldn’t find someone, and Ross and Rachel have trouble after many years of not being together!”

Reisig & Taylor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank?Getty

Last February, Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay on the hit ’90s sitcom, was asked about the possibility of getting the gang back together for a reunion — and shot down the idea.

“Do you think you it would ever happen? Do you think you could get the group together?” Savannah Guthrie asked her on the Today show.

“Me personally? No,” Kudrow joked. “But we have convened, privately, for dinner, and it was great.”

“I don’t see it happening. It would be fun, but what would it be about? Think about it.” Kudrow added. “The thing we liked best about the show was that they were 20-somethings and they were their own family. Now, they all have families, so what are we going to watch?”