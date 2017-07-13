Keegan-Michael Key & Cobie Smulders Dish on Who Was 'Most Guilty' of Laughing While Filming Their New Netflix Comedy

With their new comedy series Friends from College set to launch on Netflix Friday, Keegan-Michael Key and Cobie Smulders spoke with PEOPLE about playing a couple who are having trouble putting their college days behind them.

Tell us about your new comedy. What can we expect?

SMULDERS: It’s about a group of friends who went to college together and decades later reunite and are still kind of figuring their lives out. It’s about friendship, but it’s like family. They bring out the best and the worst in each other.

Who had the hardest time keeping a straight face while filming?

SMULDERS: Most likely me. I am a breaker. It’s one of my faults.

KEY: Cobie very well may have been the most guilty, but she was also the most supportive. She’s Canadian. They can’t help but be nice.

What was it like filming in New York City?

SMULDERS: It was freezing on some nights! But we were able to use it to our advantage.

KEY: See! She’s so positive! It was way worse for the girls. The guys all had jackets, and the girls were bare-shouldered. But I think the frigid nights helped with some of the scenes where our characters didn’t want to be where they were. We didn’t want to be there either! It was like, “It’s fall! Why is it 36 degrees?!”

Friends From College also stars Fred Savage, Annie Parisse, Jae Suh Park and Nat Faxon and launches July 14 on Netflix.