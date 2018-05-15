Friends Fans Divided Over Theory Explaining Why Monica and Ross Had to Be Siblings

Gather around, Friends superfans.

On Saturday, writer and comedian Emily Heller tweeted an intriguing theory she came up with about the beloved NBC sitcom, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994-2004.

Her argument? That Ross (David Schwimmer) and Monica (Courteney Cox) had be to related, otherwise the rest of the characters would have sided with Ross’ ex-wife Carol (Jane Sibbett) in the divorce. (Ross and Carol split shortly before the first episode, when Carol realized she was a lesbian. They had a son, Ben, who — fun fact — was played by Cole Sprouse in the later seasons.)

Well, turns out that fans have a lot of feelings about this particular theory: Heller’s post racked up over of 40,000 likes and 8,000 responses. Overall, it appears viewers are pretty torn about it.

“Could this be any more true?” tweeted one fan.

“Pulitzer worthy tweet,” remarked another.

“I’ve always felt like Ross wasn’t a ‘real’ friend,” tweeted another. “Not sure any of them would have hung out with him if he wasn’t Monica’s brother.”

But for every tweet that dissed Ross, another jumped to his defense.

“This doesn’t make sense,” tweeted one fan. “They all associated with Ross…Carol is the addition. They would’ve sided with Ross after the divorce.”

“Why would Joey or Chandler have stuck with Carol in the divorce?” argued another. “Or Rachel. She didn’t even know Carol…”

As for Heller herself? It was too little too late, but she later clarified she didn’t mean to throw shade at Ross.

“Truly meant this not as a Ross burn but a Carol compliment,” she wrote.

Regardless of whose side you’re one, one thing’s for sure: This debate couldn’t be any more heated.