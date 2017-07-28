The Cast of Friends: Where Are They Now?

JENNIFER ANISTON

Then: Aniston played Rachel Green, who became so much more than the shopping-obsessed runaway bride we met in season 1. Not only did her character land a coveted job at Ralph Lauren, but she also – much to everyone's delight – finally ended up with Ross in the show's series finale.

Now: Not only has the Golden Globe winner earned laughs in memorable films such as Horrible Bosses and taken dramatic turns in indies like Cake, but she's found love with Justin Theroux, whom she wed in 2015. Aniston will also be returning to TV in the near future with her on-screen sister, played by Reese Witherspoon, in "an untitled series exploring morning shows and the larger New York media scene that they inhabit."