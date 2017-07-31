A Look Back at the Friends Cast's Biggest Onscreen Hits and Misses

LISA KUDROW: HIT

You'd think after Friends, it would be difficult to make another lasting success on TV — but Kudrow had two. The first, The Comeback, was short-lived, only lasting for one season, but it did nab her an Emmy nomination, and was such a fan-favorite that it came back for a second season nine years later. And the second was a bit more unusual for a network TV vet: An improv web series called Web Therapy. In it, Kudrow plays a therapist who counsels patients over video chat. All of her Friends costars (except for Aniston) guest starred on the show. It was such a hit that Showtime picked it up after two years — it ended up running for four seasons there, too.