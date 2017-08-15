The Stars of Friday Night Lights: Where Are They Now?

CONNIE BRITTON

Britton hasn’t deprived TV screens of her trademark perfect hair since her time as steadfast coach’s wife Tami Taylor. She unknowingly conceived the antichrist in the first season of American Horror Story, gave an irresistibly salacious performance as Faye Resnick in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and headlined Nashville as fictitious country music legend Rayna Jaymes, which she (devastatingly) cut ties with earlier this season. Britton adopted her son, 6-year-old Yoby from Ethiopia in 2011, and the single mom is keeping the door open for a potential partner. “I’ve always hoped to find a man that will be a great husband and a father,” she previously told PEOPLE. “I have faith that I’ll find that. It’s just in a different order.”