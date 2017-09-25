Freeform Announces Pretty Little Liars Spin-off with Sasha Pieterse, Janel Parrish

The lies aren’t over yet.

Freeform has announced that they’ve ordered a pilot for Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, a spin-off series of Pretty Little Liars, which ended its seven-season run in June.

Two stars from the flagship series, Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish, are set to reprise their roles as Alison DiLaurentis and Mona Vanderwaal in the spin-off, which, much like the original series, is based on a book series, The Perfectionists, by Sara Shepard and is being adapted by PLL showrunner I. Marlene King.

The new series will introduce viewers to Beacon Heights, a town where everything only “seems perfect,” according to a press release. The release continues, “But nothing in Beacon Heights is as it appears to be. The stress of needing to be perfect leads to the town’s first murder. Behind every Perfectionist is a secret, a lie and a needed alibi.”

King had previously spoken openly about the idea of revisiting some of these characters. During the 2017 Television Critics Association press tour, she said: “There are so many ways to revisit characters and worlds. It wasn’t easy to say goodbye to this group of people but I kept saying, ‘We’ll find a way to bring these characters and this world back at some point in time.’”

Now it seems she’s found a way. The big question, however, remains how Ali and Mona’s endings on PLL will tie into the spin-off. (Reminder: Ali and Emily have a family, and Mona has a new life in France — one which involves kidnapping.)

This marks the show’s second attempt at a spin-off. In 2013, Ravenswood premiered, only to be canceled after one season.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com