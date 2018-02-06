Million Dollar Listing‘s Fredrik Eklund loves every bit of his new life as a dad to newborn twins Milla and Fredrik Jr. — even waking up in the middle of the night!

“They’re sleeping well, but sometimes I think those two have a little side meeting,” he says in the latest issue of PEOPLE. “They’ll decide, ‘Okay, today you’re going to be bad and then when you fall asleep, I’m going to be bad.’ They’re in cahoots! Twins are double the work, but definitely double the joy!”

Eklund, 40, and his husband, painter Derek Kaplan, welcomed their twins on Nov. 28. after years of heartbreak.

Milky New York sunsets… 🍼🌅👨‍👨‍👧‍👦 A post shared by Fredrik Eklund (@fredrikeklundny) on Jan 21, 2018 at 3:15pm PST

In 2015, the couple hired a surrogate, who became pregnant with twins, but she suffered a miscarriage during her first trimester. A year later, they tried again, and that same surrogate became pregnant for a second time, but miscarried again.

After trying one final time with a new doctor and new surrogate, they got the news they were expecting. (Fredrik Jr. is Kaplan’s biological son and Milla is Eklund’s biological daughter.)

“I read all the baby books, started changing diapers on dolls, I even went to Twiniversity. It’s like going to college to learn about having twins,” says Eklund.

But still nothing truly prepared Eklund for the joy of becoming a first-time father.

“This was a long time in the making. So many years and so many difficulties getting here,” he says. “It’s more than I could have ever wanted.”

Eklund stars in the new home renovation series Bethenny and Fredrik, which premieres Feb. 6 at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.