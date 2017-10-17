Frankie Muniz Wows DWTS Judges with Sexy Argentine Tango After He Admits 'I'm the Nerd — I Don't Play the Hunk'

Frankie Muniz didn’t think he could deliver sexy on Dancing with the Stars, but he surprised judges — and himself — when he performed a sizzling and “sensual” number with pro partner Witney Carson.

For Monday night’s episode of the reality dance competition, Muniz played a “sexy pirate” when he and Carson performed an Argentine tango to “Angelica” from Pirates of the Caribbean.

Although Muniz, 31, was up for the challenge, the former Malcolm in the Middle star admitted that channeling his inner sexy for the Disney Night number was going to be difficult.

“This is definitely going to be the biggest challenge so far. I’m not the sexy powerful guy — I’m the nerd. I don’t play the hunk,” Muniz said during rehearsals.

“I’ve never been in like Teen Beat magazine. People don’t hang me on their wall,” he continued. “I’m the funny awkward kid. I hope to surprise people. But I really think it’s going to take the costume because so far, there’s something missing.”

Despite his disbelief that he could play a sexy character on camera, Muniz gave a strong performance with pro partner Carson, which wowed judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman.

“Frankie, did you get a few tips from Orlando Bloom? I’m telling you, you got your first blockbuster!” said Tonioli. “I liked the smoldery, sensual tension — the chemistry between you two sizzled. … Great job both of you.”

Continued Inaba, “Frankie, you got some pirate game going on.”

“There was so much intensity. The dynamics, I mean you gave us like five of these Argentine tangos in one dance. … You nailed it!” she continued.

WATCH: The Cost of Dancing With the Stars’ Mirrorball Trophy

Head judge Goodman was also pleased with the routine. “You’re not going to be walking the plank,” he quipped. “It was a magnificent effort, well done.”

After receiving a 29/30 from judges, Muniz admitted that he was “thrilled” with his scores.

“I just come alive. I don’t think I did it like that in any of the rehearsals,” he admitted of bringing sexy to the ballroom floor. “She kept saying, ‘You gotta be fierce, you gotta be sexy!’ I’m like, ‘I don’t have that.’ ”

“He’s definitely not like this in rehearsals, but thank goodness you do that here. That’s all that counts,” said Carson, 23, who suffered a minor wardrobe malfunction during the show. “We worked so hard on this Argentine tango and the fact that I caught my heel in my skirt makes me so angry, but you killed it, you nailed it!”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.