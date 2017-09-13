Sopranos Actor Frank Vincent Dies at 78: Report

Frank Vincent, an actor on The Sopranos, has died. He was 78.

Vincent’s costar, Vincent Pastore, learned of his death and sent an email to friends informing them of his passing, according to The Blast, which first reported the news.

“I just received a phone call that frank vincent has passed away… ill let all know about the services…we lost a great character actor and great man ..may he always stay in our memory,” Pastore’s message reportedly reads.

Vincent, who starred as Phil Leotardo on the HBO drama from 2004-07, suffered a heart attack sometime last week and underwent open-heart surgery on Wednesday, TMZ reports. According to the outlet, he passed away during surgery.

The actor, who received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Garden State Film Festival in 2005, was also widely recognized for his roles in Raging Bull (1980), Do the Right Thing (1989) and Goodfellas (1990). He was nominated for two Screen Actors Guild Awards (2007 and 2008) for his work on The Sopranos; he won the outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series award in 2008, which he shares with his fellow costars.