Grown-ish Star Francia Raisa Debuts New Romance in Christmas-Themed Portrait

Francia Raisa is celebrating Christmas with a new love by her side.

The actress, who is best friends with Selena Gomez, shared a photo on Instagram Tuesday with new beau Chris Adkins, a cinematographer on black-ish.

In the photo, Raisa, 29, and Adkins sit side-by-side with his arms around her as she leans her head back and smiles.

Happy Holidays ☃️ A post shared by Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) on Dec 26, 2017 at 1:16pm PST

RELATED: Selena Gomez’s BFF Francia Raisa Proudly Shows Off Her Scar in Stunning Look at PEOPLE’s Ones to Watch Party

Francia Raisa/Instagram

“Happy Holidays,” she wrote in the caption.

Raisa, who is set to star in Grown-ish, also shared a video of herself and Adkins kissing in the snow in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Tuesday.

This is the first time Raisa has shared a photo of herself and Adkins on Instagram, while he has yet to share any photos.

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa

Raisa has plenty to be grateful for this year, including the health of her best friend. Gomez openly wept during her speech at the Billboard‘s 2017 Women in Music awards and honored Raisa, who served as her kidney donor.

The singer was presented with the Women of the Year award by Raisa, but said, “I think Francia should be getting this award. She saved my life… I feel incredibly lucky.”

“Honestly, I couldn’t be more grateful for the position that I’ve been given in my career from 7 to 14 to now. I want people to know that I respect the platform that I have so deeply because I knew that I wanted to be a part of something great, I wanted people to feel great,” Gomez said in her speech.

RELATED VIDEO: Selena Gomez & Friend Francia Raisa Open Up About 2nd Emergency Surgery After Life-Saving Kidney Transplant

Raisa made headlines in September when the “Wolves” singer, 25, revealed Raisa had been her donor.

The pop star shared a photo of the longtime friends holding hands from their hospital beds, writing in the caption, “There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa.”

“She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me,” Gomez continued. “I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”

In a 2013 interview with Latina, Raisa shared that she met Gomez six years before when Disney and ABC Family (now Freeform) had the stars of their shows visit a children’s hospital.

“Selena and I were in the same group and we just clicked,” Raisa said.