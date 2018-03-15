Fox News' Shep Smith Opens Up About His Longtime Boyfriend: 'We’re as Happy as We Can Be'

Shepard Smith is happy and in love.

In a new profile with Time published Thursday, Fox News Channel’s chief news anchor and managing editor of breaking news opened up about both his professional and personal life, including his relationship with his boyfriend of six years.

“I don’t mind talking about it. It’s just, you know, that’s just my personal life. And I’m not hiding anything,” Smith, 54, told the outlet about his beau.

“I have a longtime boyfriend and we’re as happy as we can be and we live a very normal life and go to dinner and go to games and see his family and see my family,” he shared. “It’s great for us.”

Smith, 54, added: “But I can’t imagine anyone else finding it interesting.”

Last May, the Mississippi native was discussed his sexuality and relationship at his alma mater, the University of Mississippi, at an April conference on diversity at the Meek School of Journalism.

“I don’t think about it. It’s not a thing,” he said. “I go to work. I manage a lot of people. I cover the news. I deal with holy hell around me. I go home to the man I’m in love with.”

Shep Smith FOX News Channel

The journalist said he didn’t hide his sexuality, but rather stayed away from the subject.

“I wasn’t hiding anything from anybody — I never hid anything from anybody,” he said at the conference. “I was always as true to me as I knew how to be. If I was fibbing to you, it’s because I was fibbing to me.”

His Time profile was published the same day that Fox News announced that Smith, who joined Fox News Channel in 1996, signed a new multi-year deal with the network.

“I am incredibly proud to be part of a group of journalists who helped build the Fox news division from scratch 22 years ago and extremely thankful for the opportunity to continue to lead our breaking news coverage for years to come. Our team’s commitment to delivering facts to our loyal viewers in context and with perspective, without fear or favor, is unwavering,” Smith said in a statement.

“The investment that Mr. Murdoch has infused into our already strong news division affords us endless opportunities,” he said, referencing Fox News Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch. “I am excited for the future and honored to continue to call Fox News my home.”