Fox News Hires Conservative Firebrand Tomi Lahren

Controversial conservative talking head Tomi Lahren has a platform for her fiery opinions again.

Fox News hired the 25-year-old as a political contributor, a role she’ll begin Wednesday night on Hannity, the network announced.

“I am blessed and honored to join the Fox News team. This exciting new step will allow me to give voice to all the America-loving patriots who have had my back since day one,” Lahren wrote on Facebook. “I will remain a solid and passionate advocate for you. Thank you for following me on my journey. I assure you, I will always stand up and speak out for our brave service members, our law enforcement community, our veterans and hardworking Americans from coast to coast. The Fox News digital future is bright and I can’t wait to take it to new heights!”

Lahren gained fame for her “Final Thoughts” videos as part of Glenn Beck’s TheBlaze network, but her show got canned after she told The View that she’s pro-choice. She then joined pro-Donald Trump super PAC the Great America Alliance.

She also made memorable appearances on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and debated comedian Chelsea Handler at this year’s Politicon convention.

Hannity airs weeknights at 10 p.m. ET on Fox News.