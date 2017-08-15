Fox News Harassment & Discrimination Settlements Total $50 Million for Past Fiscal Year

A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

Twenty-First Century Fox paid out approximately $50 million in settlements related to sexual harassment and discrimination allegations at Fox News during the fiscal year that ended June 30.

The company disclosed the amount Monday in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Fox News and its parent company have been plagued by allegations of misconduct over the past year. The late Roger Ailes stepped down as CEO and chairman of Fox News in July 2016 after he was accused of serial sexual harassment by multiple women; star anchor Bill O’Reilly was ousted this April in another scandal; and Fox Sports National President Jamie Horowitz was fired last month amid a sexual harassment probe. Fox Business host Charles Payne and Fox News host Eric Bolling have also been accused of harassment in recent weeks.

The $50 million figure does not include payouts to those ousted from the company; Ailes reportedly walked away with $40 million, and O’Reilly with $25 million.

Fox disclosed in May that it had incurred $45 million in costs tied to harassment allegations in the nine months leading up to March 31, including $10 million in the first three months of 2017.

In the annual report filed Monday, 21st Century Fox noted that allegations of misconduct could still “impact the operations and management” of Fox News and precipitate future litigation. But the company “does not currently anticipate that the ultimate resolution of any such pending matters will have a material adverse effect on its consolidated financial condition, future results of operations or liquidity.”

