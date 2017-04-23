CNN Anchor Alisyn Camerota Claims Roger Ailes Sexually Harassed Her When She Worked at Fox News

Alisyn Camerota told CNN’s Brian Stelter that Roger Ailes sexually harassed her, joining anchors such as Megyn Kelly and Gretchen Carlson — who filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Ailes — in publicly alleging the 76-year-old former Fox News CEO of inappropriate sexual behavior. (Ailes has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.)

Camerota currently co-hosts CNN’s New Day with Chris Cuomo, but she worked at Fox News as a reporter and weekend anchor until 2014.

“Yes, Roger Ailes did sexually harass me,” Camerota said on Reliable Sources on Sunday.

“Roger Ailes was — could be charming,” the journalist and mother of three added about Ailes, who resigned in July. “He could be quite charismatic. He could be uproariously funny. He could also be a bit of a bully, and mean. And he also was often kind of grossly inappropriate with things that he would say, and I think that many of us experienced that. He would talk about body parts. He would say ‘Give me a spin.’ He would want to be greeted with a hug.”

On Sunday, an attorney for Ailes, Susan Estrich, denied Camerota’s account in a statement to PEOPLE,

RELATED VIDEO: Newt Gingrich Says Megyn Kelly Is ‘Fascinated with Sex’ After She Calls Out Trump’s Sexual Assault Allegations on TV

“These are unsubstantiated and false allegations,” she said. “Mr. Ailes never engaged in the inappropriate conversations she now claims occurred, and he vigorously denies this fictional account of her interactions with him and of Fox News editorial policy.”

Camerota’s allegation follows Bill O’Reilly‘s parting from Fox News this week after reports of sexual harassment allegations against him resurfaced earlier this month. The New York Times had reported that five women were paid a collective $13 million in settlements for agreeing not to file lawsuits or speak publicly about allegations that he harassed them. O’Reilly publicly denied the claims that he harassed the women in question.