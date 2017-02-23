Fox News' Alan Colmes Dies at 66 After 'Brief Illness'

Fox News contributor and commentator Alan Colmes has died after a brief illness. He was 66.

America’s Newsroom co-anchor Bill Hemmer announced the news during Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox program.

“We have, yet again, some sad news to report here at the Fox News Channel,” said Hemmer. “Fox News contributor and frequent guest here in America’s Newsroom, Alan Colmes, has passed away.”

Colmes is survived by his wife, Jocelyn Crowley, who issued the following statement to the network:

“Alan Colmes passed away this morning after a brief illness. He was 66-years-old. He leaves his adoring and devoted wife, Jocelyn Elise Crowley. He was a great guy, brilliant, hysterical, and moral. He was fiercely loyal, and the only thing he loved more than his work was his life with Jocelyn. He will be missed. The family has asked for privacy during this very difficult time.”

The segment then aired a tribute package from Fox News host Sean Hannity, Colmes’ former co-host on Hannity & Colmes, a nightly political debate show that ran on the Fox News Channel from 1996 to 2009.

Several journalists at the network have taken to social media to share tributes to their late colleague, including former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly, who tweeted that Colmes “lit up the FNC halls” with his kindness and humor.

Heartbroken my friend Alan Colmes has died. He lit up the FNC halls w/his kindness & humor. Incredibly positive force. Prayers 4 his family. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 23, 2017

Goodbye to Alan Colmes, a generous and wonderful man who was the first to fight the good fight on FNC. — Julie Roginsky (@julieroginsky) February 23, 2017

Shocked to hear of the passing of Alan Colmes. Thanks for providing great perspective on the stories of the day. — Mike Tobin (@MikeTobinFox) February 23, 2017

Alan Colmes was an incredibly talented media personality but he was also my friend & a mentor.Saying he will be missed is an understatement. — dianafalzone (@dianafalzone) February 23, 2017

Very sad to report our friend and colleague @AlanColmes has passed away. — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) February 23, 2017

So sad to hear of the death of Fox News colleague Alan Colmes. He and I agreed on little, but I liked him immensely. Good guy. R.I.P. — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 23, 2017

I can tell you tears r flowing @FoxBusiness @FoxNews right now. We are all devastated by the loss of kind soul @AlanColmes may god bless RIP — Liz Claman (@LizClaman) February 23, 2017

“I can tell you tears [are] flowing @FoxBusiness @FoxNews right now,” tweeted Countdown to the Closing Bell anchor Liz Claman. “We are all devastated by the loss of kind soul @AlanColmes may god bless RIP.”