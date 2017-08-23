Fox Is Developing an Unscripted Series About Women Becoming Moms in Their 30s And 40s

With celebrities like Halle Berry, Katherine Heigl and Gwen Stefani welcoming children in their 30s and 40s, it was only a matter of time until a TV network picked up on the new norm.

Fox is currently working on an unscripted series titled Labor of Love, about professional women in their 30s or 40s who decide to have a baby, Deadline confirmed. Participants will either explore finding a likeminded partner to conceive with, or pursue single motherhood options like securing a sperm donor.

The show comes from Project Runway’s Desiree Gruber and Propagte Content’s Howard Owens and Ben Silverman. Jerseylicious creator Alex Duda will serve as the showrunner if Labor of Love gets picked up to series.

“It’s a show about empowering a woman who can pursue a decision to have a child to help complete a lifelong dream,” Gruber told Deadline. “This is something that should be explored deeper, and this show would explore the journey of a woman who wants to have it all.”

Nontraditional paths to motherhood have been more prominent in recent years. Janet Jackson became a mom in January at age 50, Chrissy Teigen champions her successful pregnancy using IVF, and Bachelor stars Carly Waddell, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Andi Dorfman and Whitney Bischoff have all proudly revealed they froze their eggs.

RELATED VIDEO: Being Pregnant Does What To You? Moms Talk About Their Pregnancy Surprises

“Women’s bodies are made to have children at 19 or 20, but that’s just not how it is. That’s not how today works,” Bischoff, a nurse specialist at the Ova Egg Freezing Specialty Clinic in Chicago, told PEOPLE in April. “Women are furthering their education, traveling, getting professional careers. They’re not settling just because they want to have a family. By freezing your eggs, you’re able to do all of those things and not have to sacrifice family. You can have it all.”