The Fosters Cast and Crew Share 'Emotional' Final Days on Set

I’m not crying, you’re crying!

After performing the series finale table read on Monday, it appears filming on the final episode of The Fosters has wrapped. And, not surprisingly, the cast and crew are feeling more than a little emotional about it, as they’ve been sharing final photos across social media. Mostly, they’re grateful and pretty unabashedly sentimental. Heck, David Lambert (who plays Brandon) even posted a photo of his parking space!

“Our last table read & it’s starting to sink in. Mostly feeling grateful for such a magical five and something years, I love this group of people more than anything,” Maia Mitchell wrote Monday alongside photos of her wiping away tears, Sherri Saum and Teri Polo hugging, and Hayden Byerly tucking into a salad. Just a few days later, she posted again: “This lot and stage 22 has been my first home for the past five years. Saying goodbye is rough, but so beyond grateful for all the love and memories. Here’s some from the past few days. Just so emotional you guyssssss.”

“Been seeing this for the past few years at WB. It never stopped being surreal. It never will stop,” Lambert wrote to accompany the aforementioned parking space photo. “Today is the final shoot day for @thefosterstv at WB. And the amount of memories that come rushing back to me are almost too much to bear. I will always cherish this lot. It’ll always hold a special place in my head and my heart. And I’m eternally grateful for being able to say I worked here. I could go on and say more but what’s the point. I’ll leave it at…I’ll miss this place very much.”

“So honored to be directing the last 2 episodes of @TheFostersTV,” EP Joanna Johnson wrote alongside a family dinner photo she called “#TheFostersLastSupper.” “Lots of tears, lots of joy, so much love. I love this family and this cast more than I can say.”

Several members of the Fosters family have also opened up about what they’ve scavenged from set.

Grabbing some souvenirs from Stage 22. Here’s just a few. #TheFosters Farewell pic.twitter.com/Qzjb3cyHwM — Bradley Bredeweg (@BradleyBredeweg) February 10, 2018

Wine glasses, a frame with a picture from the quinceañera and the metronome Callie gave Brandon for Christmas in season 1 😭 https://t.co/HNk0JmVuj4 — Maia Mitchell (@MaiaMitchell) February 10, 2018

#stage22 @thefosterstv ❤️ A post shared by Maia Mitchell (@maiamitchell) on Feb 9, 2018 at 10:01pm PST

Before you get too weepy reading more of the cast and crew’s emotional posts below, remember that following the current set of episodes, the show will wrap with a three-night limited series event over the summer. And then Callie (Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) will be back for at least 13 more episodes of a spin-off series.

@thefosterstv A post shared by Sherri Saum (@saumdays) on Feb 9, 2018 at 8:21am PST

#TheFosters BTS vid of the final table read. This cast and this crew = everything. pic.twitter.com/n2uo4teal9 — Bradley Bredeweg (@BradleyBredeweg) February 6, 2018

Our babies last picture on set. #TheFosters Farewell pic.twitter.com/e8AIMwFuJd — Bradley Bredeweg (@BradleyBredeweg) February 10, 2018

Mama documenting our last days ❤️ A post shared by Maia Mitchell (@maiamitchell) on Feb 6, 2018 at 9:21am PST

The end of #TheFosters is like dying by papercuts – it’s going on and on – and there are still more cuts to come. Tonight we said goodbye to our beautiful house – but the memories we made there are forever. As sad as it is, I’m so grateful we get to mourn this chapter’s end. — Peter Paige (@ThePeterPaige) February 10, 2018

We loved having you, @BaileeMadison… Thank you so much for Sophia… And who knows, maybe we'll see more of her in the future… https://t.co/XzI9YTbr0Y — Peter Paige (@ThePeterPaige) February 6, 2018

Congratulations to the company of @TheFostersTV for the long, beautiful and meaningful run. @FreeformTV #TheFosters — Rob Morrow (@RobMorrow_) February 10, 2018

The Fosters airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.