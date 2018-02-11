The Fosters Cast and Crew Share 'Emotional' Final Days on Set

I’m not crying, you’re crying!
After performing the series finale table read on Monday, it appears filming on the final episode of The Fosters has wrapped. And, not surprisingly, the cast and crew are feeling more than a little emotional about it, as they’ve been sharing final photos across social media. Mostly, they’re grateful and pretty unabashedly sentimental. Heck, David Lambert (who plays Brandon) even posted a photo of his parking space!
“Our last table read & it’s starting to sink in. Mostly feeling grateful for such a magical five and something years, I love this group of people more than anything,” Maia Mitchell wrote Monday alongside photos of her wiping away tears, Sherri Saum and Teri Polo hugging, and Hayden Byerly tucking into a salad. Just a few days later, she posted again: “This lot and stage 22 has been my first home for the past five years. Saying goodbye is rough, but so beyond grateful for all the love and memories. Here’s some from the past few days. Just so emotional you guyssssss.”
“Been seeing this for the past few years at WB. It never stopped being surreal. It never will stop,” Lambert wrote to accompany the aforementioned parking space photo. “Today is the final shoot day for @thefosterstv at WB. And the amount of memories that come rushing back to me are almost too much to bear. I will always cherish this lot. It’ll always hold a special place in my head and my heart. And I’m eternally grateful for being able to say I worked here. I could go on and say more but what’s the point. I’ll leave it at…I’ll miss this place very much.”
“So honored to be directing the last 2 episodes of @TheFostersTV,” EP Joanna Johnson wrote alongside a family dinner photo she called “#TheFostersLastSupper.” “Lots of tears, lots of joy, so much love. I love this family and this cast more than I can say.”
Several members of the Fosters family have also opened up about what they’ve scavenged from set.
Before you get too weepy reading more of the cast and crew’s emotional posts below, remember that following the current set of episodes, the show will wrap with a three-night limited series event over the summer. And then Callie (Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) will be back for at least 13 more episodes of a spin-off series.
The Fosters airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.