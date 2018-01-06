The Mindy Project's Fortune Feimster Is Engaged — and Mindy Kaling 'Will' Officiate Her Wedding!

Fortune Feimster is engaged to partner Jacquelyn Smith!

The Mindy Project star, 37, shared the happy news on Instagram and Twitter Friday with three photos of the couple celebrating their engagement in Big Sur, California, where they had been enjoying a vacation at the Post Ranch Inn.

“After two and a half years with my beautiful lady, she’s officially my feyoncé,” Feimster wrote along with photos of her and fiancée Smith, who showed off her diamond ring.

“A few days ago Fortune asked me to join her on a magical adventure to Big Sur….yes, yes, a thousand times, yes,” Smith captioned her three photos.

And no one was happier about the engagement than Mindy Project star and creator, Mindy Kaling!

“This is exciting!! I will officiate,” the actress, 38, wrote on Instagram in the comments section to which Feimster responded: “YES PLEASE!!”

Later, Feimster thanked her Twitter followers by sharing her favorite fan reaction.

“My favorite response to this post so far has been from someone who was upset with me because they thought I didn’t know how to spell fiancé But, seriously, thank you guys for all the love,” she tweeted.

Feimster plays Colette Kimball-Kinney on the Hulu series and has been a series regular since 2015.

She has also made cameos in CBS’ Life in Pieces as well as Glee and Workaholics.