Former Disney Channel Star Caroline Sunshine Joins President Trump's White House Press Team

A Disney Channel alum is the newest member of the Trump administration.

Caroline Sunshine, 22, is best known for her role in the Disney Channel show Shake It Up opposite Zendaya about teenage dancers. Sunshine played Tinka Hessenheffer.

Now, the former actress will be starring in her latest role as a member of the White House’s press team.

While her job as a press assistant may be recent, it’s not Sunshine’s first time serving in the White House — she was previously an intern, according to CNN.

“Caroline Sunshine was a White House intern. In college, she was involved with the American Enterprise Institute and an active member of her school’s Model United Nations team,” White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said in a statement obtained by CNN.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Sunshine (far left) with Bella Thorne and Zendaya on Shake It Up

“Prior to her internship at the White House, Carolina interned for the Office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the College Republican National Committee and the California Republican Party,” the statement continued.

Sunshine has also acted in the film Marmaduke opposite Owen Wilson and Emma Stone. She most recently starred in the 2017 Lifetime film, Mommy, I Didn’t Do It.

On her Instagram account, she appears to be passionate about politics, sharing a photo of herself at an American Enterprise Institute event in 2016, while in another she shared a photo of her “I Voted” sticker on November 2016.

“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.” -The Lorax

GO VOTE🇺🇸,” she captioned the photo.