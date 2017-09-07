Kaitlyn Bristowe is sharing some juicy secrets from her time on The Bachelorette.

In the latest episode of her podcast Off The Vine, Bristowe, who is currently engaged to winner Shawn Booth, reveals that she actually didn’t want Nick Viall included in her final two suitors.

“I knew it was going to be Shawn [Booth], and in the last little while — oh, this is a big secret — I wanted my final two to be Ben [Higgins] and Shawn,” Bristowe confessed.

(Higgins ended up taking third place, became The Bachelor and was engaged to Lauren Bushnell from the finale until May.)

“I wanted my final two to be Ben and Shawn because I knew I would hurt Nick,” she explained. “But I couldn’t because then apparently it would’ve been boring, my season, and at that point I was like, ‘Whatever, it was going to be Shawn.'”

During the season 11 finale, Viall planned on proposing to the Canadian before she let him go.

“I was in shock,” Viall told PEOPLE about the break-up,. “And then reality set in, and I felt that hurt and pain. It sucked.”

Since the show’s end, Bristowe, 32, and Booth, 30, have settled into their cozy life in Nashville, Tennessee.

“[Wedding plans] are going terrible,” she previously told PEOPLE. “You go on the show, you get engaged and then it’s like what’s next? But we don’t really know. We are both the kind of people where we’re terrible at planning anything, whether it be like a trip or a trip to the grocery store!”

She added: “We’re just terrible at planning things together. We’re kind of just like, ‘When it happens, it happens.’ We’re so busy, we don’t have the time to sit down and plan a wedding, but it if someone wants to plan it for us, we’re open! I’d get married tomorrow if someone just said, ‘Show up here at this time.’ ”

Now, it’s been over two years since the duo got engaged, and they couldn’t be happier.

“Maybe we already got married and nobody knows yet,” Booth told this week.

“We actually have a trip planned in a little while for [Las] Vegas,” Bristowe teased.“So it might be in the near future!”