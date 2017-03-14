Former Bachelor Chris Soules Says Finding Love Has Been 'Really Hard' — But 'It's Just a Matter of Time'

Chris Soules was one of the most beloved Bachelors in the history of the franchise, so when he and his final pick Whitney Bischoff broke off their engagement in May 2015, it seemed like he wouldn’t be single for long — but according to Soules, finding love again hasn’t been easy.

“It’s been really, still hard,” he told PEOPLE of his love life at The Bachelor season finale viewing party at Hollywood Park Casino in Inglewood, California on Monday. “I feel like I’m saying this all the time, but you watch the show, and you watch the reason that I went on the show, because I live in the middle of nowhere, and there’s not a lot of women, so it’s hard to date.”

“After dating 30 women on national television, I don’t know if it jades you a little bit, and if it doesn’t work out, you kind of feel like taking a break from dating,” he continued.

“I’ve sort of been trying to be me and catch up on things that are really important to me that have been there for me for my whole life,” he added. “Whether it’s family, work, taking on some neat opportunities to raise money for charities. It’s kind of where I’ve put my focus instead of dating for a while.”

RELATED VIDEO: Bachelor Nick Viall Proposes to…

Soules, 35, a Bachelor nation fan favorite, may not know when he will meet his soul mate — but he “for sure” wants to get married and have a family.

“There is nothing more that I want than a family, and children, and a wife, and a partner in life,” said the farmer, who hails from Arlington, Indiana. “People ask why single people are still single. That’s because I think a lot of people just are trying to find the right person.”

“I’m conscientious about who that’s going to be and knowing that I make the right decision for myself, my family, and my business — somebody who can embrace what I’m doing and appreciate all those things. And that’s going to happen,” he added. “It’s just a matter of time.”

FROM COINAGE: The Bachelor Engagement Rings Cost How Much?!

Though Soules is ready to give up his own single status, he’s thrilled for everyone from his season and all of the other seasons that have found lasting love.

“I’m still the single guy,” he said. “Everybody else is dating somebody! Everybody’s got boyfriends, they’re all doing well in life, and that’s what it’s about.”

And Bachelor alums and their families seem to think that he’s a good luck charm.

“I went to Jade and Tanner [Tolbert]‘s wedding, and her mom came up to me. I felt awkward going to Jade and Tanner’s wedding because we’re exes, and we hadn’t even talked to each other since I sent her home,” he explained.

“[Jade’s] mom came up to me and said, ‘Hey, I give you credit for the fact that these two are getting married,’ ” he recalled. ” ‘I told her to go on the show because I wanted her to meet you and end up with you, and this wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for you.’ “