Former Bachelor Bob Guiney Dishes on His Jamaican Honeymoon (He Rode a Camel!)

When in Jamaica … ride a camel?
PEOPLE Now caught up with former Bachelor Bob Guiney, who just got back from his stunning tropical honeymoon — and it was just as romantic as you might have imagined.
“Oh, it was awesome,” said Guiney, 45, who wed Jessica Canyon in November. “Learned to cook with a Jamaican chef, all sorts of fun stuff. I rode a camel, of all things! I didn’t even know that Jamaica had camels.”
“It was a really awesome time,” he added. “We went to this place called Moon Palace, which was really beautiful and right on the water. I literally ate enough food to probably put on about 20 lbs.!”
Guiney, who was a contestant on season 1 of The Bachelorette and then starred in season 4 of The Bachelor, announced his engagement to Canyon in October 2015.
The two tied the knot on Nov. 12, 2016, at Casa Entre Rocas resort in Punta Mita, Mexico.
“We get along great,” Guiney previously told PEOPLE. “She lets me be me.”