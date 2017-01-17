Former Bachelor Bob Guiney Dishes on His Jamaican Honeymoon (He Rode a Camel!)

When in Jamaica … ride a camel?

PEOPLE Now caught up with former Bachelor Bob Guiney, who just got back from his stunning tropical honeymoon — and it was just as romantic as you might have imagined.

“Oh, it was awesome,” said Guiney, 45, who wed Jessica Canyon in November. “Learned to cook with a Jamaican chef, all sorts of fun stuff. I rode a camel, of all things! I didn’t even know that Jamaica had camels.”

We may be leaving Jamaica but our honeymoon will never be over 💛💚 @bobguiney #jamaica #honeymoon #onelove A photo posted by Jessica Canyon (@jescanyon) on Jan 17, 2017 at 6:35am PST

Jamaican-me-Crazy!!! 🇯🇲 #pbj16 #Jamaica #honeymoon #paradise @palaceresorts A photo posted by bobguiney (@bobguiney) on Jan 8, 2017 at 2:43pm PST

“It was a really awesome time,” he added. “We went to this place called Moon Palace, which was really beautiful and right on the water. I literally ate enough food to probably put on about 20 lbs.!”

@bobguiney enjoying a the Flavors of Jamaica tour at #YaamanAdventurePark with and ice cold #redstripe #ProspectPlantation A photo posted by Yaaman Adventure Park (@yaamanadventures) on Jan 12, 2017 at 8:47am PST

This #honeymoon keeps on getting better!! Thanks @palaceresorts for the surprise in room LiquorBar!! Woohooo!!! #cheers #surprise #drinkup #pbj16 A photo posted by bobguiney (@bobguiney) on Jan 10, 2017 at 12:17pm PST

Guiney, who was a contestant on season 1 of The Bachelorette and then starred in season 4 of The Bachelor, announced his engagement to Canyon in October 2015.

The two tied the knot on Nov. 12, 2016, at Casa Entre Rocas resort in Punta Mita, Mexico.

“We get along great,” Guiney previously told PEOPLE. “She lets me be me.”