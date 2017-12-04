The season premiere alone was enough to confirm that the stars of Floribama Shore make up one of the wildest casts on reality TV — and things are only going to get crazier from here.

PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode of the MTV show, and from the looks of it, the newbies are taking a page out of their Jersey Shore predecessors’ book: always defend your roomie.

In the clip, which chronicles the lead-up to their first shocking bar brawl, cast member Nilsa plunks herself down on a bench outside the club and declares it’s time to go home after something went down with “this guy” inside. Kirk, doing his best to comfort her, asks her what happened — but the two are interrupted by a woman, presumably the man’s girlfriend, who starts taunting them and making faces.

“Why don’t you just leave, princess?” the woman says. “Just leave.”

“I just want to go home, and then this crazy lady at the bar comes out of nowhere,” Nilsa later explains in a confessional. “She’s drunk and freaking out. It’s scary.”

Things start getting heated, and Kirk tells the woman, whom he calls “old as f—,” to get away from them, threatening to beat up her boyfriend. Within seconds, the situation has escalated beyond repair as roommates Gus, Jeremiah and Aimee get in the middle of it all to defend Nilsa and Kirk.

From left: Aimee, Gus, Kirk MTV

PEOPLE caught up with a few of the stars ahead of the explosive episode, and they all agreed that the fight bonded the house for life — proving that everyone really “had each other’s backs,” as Kirk says.

“The house really changed after that,” Aimee says. “Because we all saw that we would fight for each other.”

“We grew closer knowing we can mess with each other, but no one can mess with one of us,” Nilsa adds.

As for how she felt right before it broke out, Aimee (who puts the ‘bama in Floribama, arriving in PCB by way of Perdido, Alabama) says all she was thinking about was her earrings.

“All I could think was, do I have hoops in?” she recalls. “If so, I need to take them out!“

Floribama Shore airs Mondays (10 p.m. ET) on MTV.